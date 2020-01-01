LUMBERTON, Texas — A 30-year-old woman died after being struck by a car on a highway in Lumberton New Year's Eve.

The accident happened at 7:54 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, Lumberton Police Chief Danny Sullins said. The woman was crossing Highway 96 at Boardwalk, going from the west side of the highway to the east side in the southern half of the intersection when she was hit, he said.

She was hit by a 74-year-old woman from Silsbee who was driving a 2019 Nissan Kick SUV going northbound in the outside lane of traffic, Sullins said.

Witnesses at the scene said both directions of Highway 96 had a green light when the woman walked directly in front of the car.

The name of the victim will not be released until next of kin has been notified, Sullins said.

The woman who was hit was wearing dark clothing, and there was nothing the driver could have done to avoid her, he said.

