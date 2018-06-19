Multiple people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle wreck near the International Paper mill in Orange on HWY 87.

The wreck happened when a GMC pickup truck traveling southbound on HWY 87 attempted to pass a ford SUV headed in the same direction.

When the truck attempted to re-enter the roadway, it struck a northbound 18-wheeler, causing the 18-wheeler to hit the ford SUV.

The 18-wheeler then flipped onto it's side and caught fire, spilling it's contents onto the roadway.

The fire was extinguished, but the extent of the injuries are unknown. The victims were transported by ambulance to area hospitals.

The southbound lane of 87 near the mill is closed and northbound traffic is being detoured.

© 2018 KBMT