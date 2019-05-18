HOUSTON — Two westbound lanes have reopened on the East Freeway near Normandy after one person died in a crash involving an 18-wheeler early Saturday morning.

Houston Transtar said three vehicles were involved in the accident. Cameras showed an overturned 18-wheeler.

Houston police did not how many people were involved the crash and if anyone else was injured. The identity of the deceased has not been released.

This is a developing story.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM:

► Make it easy to keep up-to-date. Download the KHOU News app now.

Have a news tip? Email us or message us on our Facebook page or Twitter feed.