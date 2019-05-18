HOUSTON — Two westbound lanes have reopened on the East Freeway near Normandy after one person died in a crash involving an 18-wheeler early Saturday morning.
Houston Transtar said three vehicles were involved in the accident. Cameras showed an overturned 18-wheeler.
Houston police did not how many people were involved the crash and if anyone else was injured. The identity of the deceased has not been released.
This is a developing story.
ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM:
- 1 dead in rollover crash in Brazoria County
- 'I have my fears' | EquuSearch founder says hope is dwindling in search for Maleah Davis
- Santa Fe High School planting trees to honor victims of shooting
► Make it easy to keep up-to-date. Download the KHOU News app now.
Have a news tip? Email us or message us on our Facebook page or Twitter feed.