A major accident has been confirmed on the 1200 block of W Highway 73, near Savannah Ave in Port Arthur.

Lieutenant Jeremy Lloyd of the Port Arthur Police Department told 12News that the accident involved a pickup truck and a sedan.

One female was ejected from the pickup truck upon impact, and later taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Westbound lanes were originally closed for about two hours following the accident, but have since been reopened.

The person that was ejected from the truck is in critical condition, according to the Port Arthur Police Department.

From the Port Arthur Police Department...

On 6/15/18 at approximately 3:34pm, officers responded to the 1100 block of West Highway 73 in reference to a major traffic accident. An occupant, a 19 year old female sustained serious injuries and was transported to St. Elizabeth's Hospital for treatment of her injuries. Members of the Advanced Accident Investigation Team as well as an ID technician responded to the scene to assist in the investigation. At the time of this press release, the condition of the injured party is listed as critical. The identification of the injured person is being withheld pending notification of family member. This investigation is still ongoing and has been forwarded to the Criminal Investigations Division.

