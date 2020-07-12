Eastbound lanes of I-10 reopen after three 18-wheeler wreck shuts down interstate in Orange Monday morning

No injuries were reported in the wreck.

ORANGE, Texas — A wreck on I-10 involving three 18-wheelers in Orange shut down eastbound lanes for about an hour Monday morning.

All eastbound lanes of the interstate shut down in Orange around 8 a.m. due to a wreck on the 16th Street overpass in Orange, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

I-10 eastbound reopened around 9:30 a.m., Texas DPS Sgt. Stephanie Davis said.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the wreck, according to Texas DPS.

The eastbound lanes will remain closed until the wreck can be cleared according to the release.

Drivers in the area should expect delays and seek an alternate route.

From a Texas Department of Public Safety news release...

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a multiple vehicle crash in the eastbound traffic lanes of Interstate 10 in Orange County.

The crash occurred on the 16th Street overpass and involves three(3) commercial motor vehicles.

All eastbound traffic lanes of Interstate 10, at the 16th Street overpass, are closed.

The roadway will remain closed until the crash can be safely removed from the road. Motorists are urged to find an alternate travel route. Expect delays.

MORE | Get Southeast Texas traffic info

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.