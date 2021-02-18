18-wheeler shuts down I-10 eastbound lanes after rollover wreck west of Beaumont

The crash happened on Thursday around 3:30 p.m. on IH-10 just west of Ford Park.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Eastbound lanes on Interstate 10 in Jefferson County will be closed for about an hour after an 18-wheeler crashed on the highway, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The crash happened on Thursday around 3:30 p.m. near mile marker 845, on IH-10 just west of the Ford Park Entertainment Complex.

DPS says the 18-wheeler was traveling eastbound on IH-10 when it traveled off the road and rolled onto its side. Officials say the cause of the wreck is unknown.

No injuries were reported.

As of Thursday afternoon, the outside traffic lane is closed and all eastbound traffic lanes in the area will be closed for approximately one hour.

Officials are asking drivers to use caution while traveling in the area.

