Traffic diverted after 18-wheeler crashes into ditch along I-10 Saturday morning

BEAUMONT, Texas — All eastbound lanes on Interstate 10, near FM 365, are closed until officials safely remove an 18-wheeler from a ditch.

The Texas Department of Public Safety received a report around 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning of a commercial vehicle in a ditch along IH-10.

No injuries have been reported, DPS says.

Traffic is being diverted to Hamshire Road. The roadway will remain closed until the 18-wheeler is safely removed from the ditch. Expect delays.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.