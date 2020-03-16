ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Drivers in Orange County are dealing with an unusual traffic problem Sunday night on I-10.

According to troopers, an 18-wheeler lost its load of onions. Crews are still working to clean up the spilled onions after the 7:30 p.m. incident.

At this time, all eastbound traffic lanes of Interstate 10 at the MLK overpass are closed in Orange.

Currently, there are no reported injuries, according to a news release by Sergeant Stephanie Davis.

Motorists should expect delays.

I-10 should reopen in the 'next couple of hours.'

From a DPS news release:

DPS Troopers on the scene advised that the 18-wheeler loaded with onions did not overturn on the Interstate. The onions fell out of the back of the trailer onto the Interstate; therefore, the incident was not a reportable crash.



During this incident, there were no injuries reported.



At this time, crews remain at the scene and continue to remove the onions from the roadway. The Interstate is expected to reopen to traffic within the next couple of hours.



This is a developing story, check back with 12News for more information.

