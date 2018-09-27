SPURGER — A teenage girl from Orange was killed Wednesday afternoon in a head-on wreck in Tyler County about five miles south of Spurger.

The 16-year-old girl, who has not been identified, was riding without a seatbelt in the rear seat of a 2015 Pontiac driven by Carley Buckley, 25, of Fred.

Another 16-year-old was in the front passenger seat of the Pontiac according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

At about 2:45 p.m., as the Pontiac traveled eastbound on FM1013, it crossed into the westbound lanes and struck a 2015 Ford Mustang head-on according to the release.

The teen was ejected from the rear-seat of the Pontiac and was transported to a Tyler County hospital with serious injuries but died at about 4:29 p.m. by Justice of the Peace Trisher Ford the release said.

Buckley and her 16-year-old front seat passenger were transported to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont with serious injuries according to the release.

Karli Mears, 22, of Porter, was also transported to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont with serious injuries the release said.

Troopers are still investigating the wreck which happened when the road was wet from a previous rainfall according to the release.

