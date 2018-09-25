HOUSTON – Verizon Wireless customers in the Houston area say they are unable to make phone calls to non-Verizon customers due to a service outage.

The outage was reported before 8 a.m. Tuesday with some customers still not able to make phone calls as of 11:20 a.m. Central time.

Others said their wireless data and text messages were still working, despite the phone line outage.

Can’t make calls in Houston @verizon @VerizonSupport but data seems to work. — Matt Shapiro (@Matt_Shapiro) September 25, 2018

Downdetector.com shows more than 3,000 Verizon customers have reported outages Tuesday morning in New York, Houston, Washington, Dallas, Georgetown, Brooklyn, Tampa, Long Beach, Atlanta and Austin.

The company has not released a public statement about the issue or what caused it, but its tech support team responded to customers complaints on Twitter.

"We are currently experiencing a wireless network issue in your area. Our technicians are aware of this issue and are working to resolve it quickly," the company tweeted some users.

In May, T-Mobile customers experienced a similar outage across Houston when a fiber line was cut.

What are you experiencing in Southeast Texas? Does your phone service work or not work? Let us know on the 12News Facebook Page.

© 2018 KHOU