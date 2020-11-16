History made as Black astronaut prepares for extended stay mission on the ISS

Astronaut Victor Glover is about to become the first Black astronaut to do an extended stay on the International Space Station.

SpaceX is making history again. Yesterday they launched the Falcon 9 Rocket with four astronauts aboard the Crew Dragon Capsule. This crew marks the second team headed to the International Space Station.

One special member of that team was Astronaut Victor Glover. Once he reaches the space station, he will become the first Black astronaut to be a part of an extended stay mission aboard the International Space Station.

Glover joined NASA in 2013 after serving as a Navy commander, test pilot, and a Legislative Fellow in the United States Senate.

According to NASA’s website Glover is one smart guy. He has a Master of Science in Flight Test Engineering, a Master of Science in Systems Engineering and a Master of Military Operational Art and Science.

Other Black astronauts have visited the ISS but none have stayed for as long as Glover will.

According to the New York Times there have only been 14 Black astronauts out of a total of 300.

