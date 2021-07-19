x
Science

'A truly historic day' | Blue Origin's New Shepard manned launch is a success

Jeff Bezos, his brother Mark, and two others successfully launched to space Tuesday on Blue Origin's New Shepard.

VAN HORN, Texas — Blue Origin has successfully launched humans into space aboard New Shepard. 

Onboard were Blue Origin's founder Jeff Bezos, his brother Mark Bezos, 82-year-old Willie "Wally" Funk, and 18-year-old Oliver Daemen, who expressed nothing less than excitement upon their return to Earth.

"Best day ever," one of the Bezos' brothers shouted. 

Where was the launch?

Blue Origin's New Shepard launched foom West Texas, near Van Horn, Texas, which is about an eight-hour drive from Houston. 

In 2003, Bezos bought thousands of acres about 25 miles north of town to build Blue Origin’s Launch Site One. 