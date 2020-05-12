Tank fire at Magellan Storage Facility injures 7, leaves 4 in critical condition

Officials with Magellan report that the fire started near an above ground tank holding light crude oil. It was being cleaned and inspected.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thick clouds of black smoke were seen coming from the Magellan’s Corpus Christi petroleum storage facility early on Saturday morning.

As a result, seven people have been transported to the hospital with injuries. Officials say four of those are in critical condition and one has been sent to the burn unit in San Antonio.

A "Reverse Alert" was sent out by Nueces County at 10:56 a.m. stating that the Corpus Christi Fire and Police Departments were responding to a possible explosion in the area of Poth Lane and IH 37.

UPDATE: 4:30 p.m.

Magellan Midstream Update and CEO Statement:

Earlier today, seven contract workers were injured at Magellan’s Corpus Christi petroleum facility. They were cleaning an above ground storage tank in preparation for inspection when a fire developed. We are praying for those that were injured and their families.



Emergency responders promptly arrived at the site and transported the injured workers to local hospitals for treatment. We do not know the cause of the incident at this time and we are working with regulatory officials as the investigation continues.



The fire has been extinguished. Air quality readings at the facility and surrounding area remain safe. There are no road closures or evacuations related to this incident.



Statement from Magellan’s Chief Executive Officer Mike Mears:

“All of us at Magellan hold Safety as our highest standard and we are saddened by the incident that occurred this morning. The seven contractors who were injured and their families are in our thoughts and prayers, and we are committed to determining the root cause of the incident. Magellan will ensure continued collaboration with all stakeholders.”

UPDATE: 1 p.m.

The City of Corpus Christi hosted an Emergency Press Briefing with several updates. Rewatch it here.

Officials with Magellan reported that the fire started near an above ground tank that was being cleaned and inspected. The tank was holding residual light crude oil.

At approximately 10:03 a.m., first responders arrived at the facility to put out the heavy fire and smoke within the storage tank.

At 10:13 a.m., the first of seven people injured began to be transported to the hospital. The last person was transported at 10:36 a.m.

There have been no air quality issues reported in the area. City officials say it was measured and is said to be fine.

There was also no property damage to houses or any residents in the area.

The Port of Corpus Christi was not involved with the incident.

Magellan Midstream releases statement following the event:

"Around 10AM Central time this morning, a tank fire occurred at Magellan’s Corpus Christi petroleum storage facility. The tank was being cleaned by contractors at the time of the incident. Unfortunately, there are reports of injuries. The fire has been extinguished at this time."

Governor Greg Abbott issues a statement following the oil storage tank explosion:

"The State of Texas is working closely with Magellan and Corpus Christi officials to aid in the emergency response efforts and to provide immediate help to those injured in the explosion. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is monitoring air quality in the area, and the Texas Division Of Emergency Management is on the ground to provide support. The Texas Department of Public Safety is also working to provide assistance to first responders on the ground. The state is ready to deploy additional resources to respond to this event and keep the community safe. Cecilia and I ask all Texans join us in prayer for those injured in this explosion, for our first responders, and for the safety of those in the area."

