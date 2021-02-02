'Don't Mess With Texas' | Southeast Texas veteran keeps Pleasure Island clean

Roonie Moon, 73, of Nederland, has made it his mission to clean up trash from Pleasure Island's North Levee for over 20 years.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — One veteran is on a mission to give back to the land he loves.

Ronnie Moon, 73, of Nederland, has been cleaning Pleasure Island's North Levee for over 20 years as part of his mission to conserve a piece of coastline that has been a big part of his life.

Since the pandemic, he said he has been seeing an uptick in a pesky problem.

Moon said the North Levee has always been a great place to go and clear your mind. Every day for the past two years, he has helped clear the levee, getting rid of trash.

For him, he said this mission is a personal one. His love for the North Levee started when he was a kid when his mom would take Ronnie and his brother here to fish.

He grew up on the rocky coastline, he said. He has reeled in countless fish here and made many memories.

But now, Moon said he has traded his fishing line for a trash picker. Most mornings just after 7 a.m., he is picking up trash along the levee and even cut the grass, doing his best to keep the levee an inviting place to visit.

"It's beautiful," he said. "Come out here and enjoy it and get out of the house. Get all this stuff off your mind. Everything that's happening now is pretty bad, so just come out and clear your mind up."

Moon said cleaning up the North Levee helped him to get out of the house and clear his mind during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"If I didn't have this to do, get out and move around, I'd probably stove up at home," he said.

He said he plans to keep cleaning the levee in the future, or until he can pass the job off to someone else.

Moon said he looks forward to the summer months when more families will be out on the levee, fishing and relaxing just like he first did some sixty years ago.

It's a second home to him, he said.

"It's just an amazing site," he said. "If you really got into what's here, in the water and available to look at. Nature. That's it. You are no closer to nature than you will ever get right here."

Moon said he encourages anyone to come out and help him pick up trash along the North Levee. He might even tell you about a great fishing spot.