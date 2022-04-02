'Think before you click' | Tips to lower your chances of being cyberhacked

Hackers have been using more tricks and they're getting harder to notice.

HOUSTON — "Think before you click."

Heed that "cyber security" advice.

Hackers are getting more clever and their tricks are getting harder to notice. On top of that, there's no way to completely avoid the chance of a cyberattack.

But there are some ways you can reduce those chances and turn your cyber network into a fortress.

Sophat Chev is a Cyber Security Chief Advisor with Converge One. He helps companies keep their technology safe from cyberhackers.

His first tip is to be aware of anything out of the ordinary. That includes text messages from unsaved numbers and random emails from unknown senders.

"If something looks or feels suspicious, then you just want to take a moment to pause," Chev said.

He also suggests adding a few easy steps for logging into your devices. The extra effort will keep hackers from getting into your information.

"There's a couple of things you can do in security, and these things really won't cost you anything," Chev said. "Instead of just using a username and password, try using a username, password and a passcode. That's the text message that you get when you're logging into a financial institute."

You should use that method on all of the apps you utilize along with a strong malware software.

"If someone sends you a web address like a link, instead of just clicking the link, try to spell out the URL in a Google search bar. Google will do a really good job of telling you if it's malicious. You'll just recognize it through the results."

One of the best pieces of advice is to update your apps. Updates are usually provided to clear the app of any cyber bugs or security risks.

But if you only remember one thing, as Chev says, "Think before you click, that's the punchline. That's the best you can do."

Kimberly Davis on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

KHOU on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube