Apple reports multiple service outages, including Apple Music

It's not yet known when the services will be completely restored.
Credit: AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File
In this Saturday, March 14, 2020, file photo, an Apple logo adorns the facade of the downtown Brooklyn Apple store in New York.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Multiple Apple services appear to be suffering intermittent or complete outages Monday afternoon.

According to the company's system status page, several services are affected including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV+, the iTunes Store, Maps, Podcasts and more.

The list appears to be updated in real-time, with fewer issues having been reported earlier in the day. There are 14 current outages as of this writing, Apple reports.

It's unclear when the services will be completely restored to users. Apple says 12 services so far are back online, including iCloud.

Downdetector, a site that tracks self-reports from users, showed a significant uptick of people experiencing problems with the App Store around 12:30 p.m. EDT. 

Bloomberg reports Apple's corporate and retail systems are experiencing issues, as well, with some customers unable to pick up new items at the store or start a product repair.

The company told staff the outage stemmed from domain name system, or DNS, problems, according to Bloomberg.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

