VILE Podcast: 'True justice,' Bexar Co. DA's Office investigates Jones

LaHood related Jones' case to the legal term "depraved heart."

"That means their heart is so seared. It's almost like you sear yourself, burn yourself and get scarred, people who tattoo themselves with scars and all that stuff, that's what happens with someone's conscience. They don't look at life the way we do. I look at a child, and I just think they're beautiful. I have four kids. I think they're beautiful and a gift from God. There's other people like Genene Jones that look at the same child like we look at them and think it's just an object," he said.

LaHood doesn’t mince words when discussing what he really thinks about Jones, even going as far as comparing the case against her to trapping what he calls a dangerous animal.

"To throw away a child's life in their mom's arms… We know that, right? That a child was inside of their mommy's arms, and someone with animalistic mentality – I'm not afraid to call people animals when they act like one – with an animalistic mentality would throw away a child's life like a chewing gum wrapper," LaHood said.

After they had brought four new murder charges against Genene Jones in 2017, DA LaHood and prosecutors Jason Goss and Jay Norton sat down to discuss the case with KENS 5.

Jones had been serving her sentence for the murder of Chelsea McClellan in Kerrville.

“Think about that: 99 years. They gave her the max. They wanted her to spend the rest of her breathing life in prison. There's talk that some of the jurors said if we could have had the death penalty, we would have given her death," LaHood said.

The Bexar County DA’s office later announced a fifth murder indictment against Jones late last year, and they're continuing to investigate new cases.

As KENS 5 reported in Vile Episode 1, what started off as an ordinary lunch break with investigator Larry DeHaven ended up inspiring Goss to take on the case.

Genene Jones appeared in court April 18, 2018 during her "motion for speedy trial" hearing.

LaHood said he supported the investigation.

“He just really got a passion for this and asked me if he could look into this. I said absolutely. It’s something that was going to happen anyway, and I couldn't think of anybody better to initiate this than Jason and Larry working on it. He’s a court chief. He runs a whole docket from capital murders all the way down to felony drug possessions. He’s the first chair, court chief of that court, so he worked overtime. Jay Norton came to work for the office, a 25-year defense attorney, and former prosecutor before he was a defense attorney. It was a blessing bringing him on. He jumped on the bandwagon with Jason looking into this case.

They just kind of kept me apprised the whole way. We started talking about evidence, we strategized together. I was involved throughout the whole process, but they obviously did all the heavy lifting," LaHood said.