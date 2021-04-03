Are the Philadelphia 76ers the best team in the NBA?

Joel Embiid is one of the front runners in the MVP discussion, but is he enough for the 76ers to be the top team in the NBA?

The Philadelphia 76ers have the best record in the Eastern Conference at 24-12 and on Wednesday night they beat the Utah Jazz, 131-123, in overtime. The Jazz currently has the best record in the NBA at 27-9. So does the head-to-head win mean the 76ers are the team to beat?

The 76ers have Joel Embiid, who looks to be unstoppable and is one of the front runners in the Most Valuable Player discussion, but is he enough for 76ers to be the top team in the NBA?

“I still think the Brooklyn Nets are the best team. When I see Brooklyn, I see three future Hall of Famers,” Keith Pompey from Locked On 76ers explained. On the latest episode of Locked On Today, Pompey detailed why it's hard to label the 76ers as the top team because Embiid can't do this on his own.

The NBA trade deadline isn’t until March 25. If Philadelphia wants to be the top team and compete in the playoffs with the Brooklyn Nets, what piece are they missing?

“They are missing a perimeter guy who can get his own buckets,” Pompey explained. “They need a guy you just give the ball to and you say go to work, get it done. They don’t have that.”