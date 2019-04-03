ASHEVILLE, North Carolina — Not all heroes wear capes. Some come equipped with their own power washers.

When Asheville firefighter Jon Sgroi responded to a medical call after a member of his community slipped and fell, the victim's spouse informed him that they were going to rent a power washer to clean the front walkway.

A photo posted by the Asheville Fire Fighter Association showed the brick walkway with a layer of mulch which presumably contributed to the fall.

Rather than have the couple rent a power washer, Sgroi took matters into his own hands.

A few days later he returned with his personal power washer and cleaned the front walkway himself.

"That's the kind of service our members pride themselves on," the Asheville Fire Fighters Association said in a Facebook post.

Asheville Fire Fighters Association - IAFF Local 332 Last Friday, Ladder 4 responded to a medical call where a subject slipped and was injured in their front walkway. The subject's spouse stated that he planned on renting a power washer and cleaning...

The Facebook post was shared over 6,200 times and garnered hundreds of comments applauding Sgroi for going above and beyond.