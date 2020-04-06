BEAUMONT, Texas — After Governor Greg Abbott announced his phase 2 plan of reopening Texas, youth sports was given the green light to start practicing on May 31, with games starting back up on June 15.

"We are very excited to get started," Richard Coulter, Safety Officer for Bridge City Little League said. "More importantly for the kids. We look forward to having them back. We miss them and we love the opportunity to have them come out and do something different and get back to some sort of normalcy."

With the cancellation of the Little League World Series, all-stars and local tournaments, this season will look different than years past.

"The games we're just going to play," Coulter said. "There's not going to be a record kept. If they want to keep score on the scoreboard, great. We just want the kids to have a safe and fun game to play.

With the coronavirus still around, Coulter said there will be measures taken to ensure everyone is safe during the pandemic.

"We are going to sanitize every dugout before and after the game," Coulter said. "We ask that the coaches try monitoring the children and to make sure they are not sharing equipment. We limited the number of spectators to household members only. With the concession stand, we will allow people to call in their order and we can make it and we'll announce it. All they have to do is come pick it up. We'll clean high traffic areas once every hour. All the board members are on board so we should have full participation to make sure all that gets handled."

