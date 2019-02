LUMBERTON, Texas — Fourth ranked Woodville showed why they are a real threat to make the State Tournament, crushing Hardin 96-44 in their Bi-District playoff contest.

The Lady Eagles now await the winner of Hitchcock and New Waverly in the Area Round.

Woodville's press was relentless, as they jumped out to a 16-1 lead before the Lady Hornets called for a time out. Jordyn Beaty led all scorers with 28.

With the win the Lady Eagles improve to (34-1).