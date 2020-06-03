SAN ANTONIO — For the second-straight year Woodville will play for the Class 3A State Championship after rallying past Winnsboro, 62-43.

Despite the lopsided final score, it was the Lady Eagles (36-4) that struggled out of the gates. Woodville hit only 9 of 31 shots from the field (29%), including going 0 for 7 beyond the arc. The Lady Eagles also committed nine turnovers in the first half. Winnsboro (29-8) took advantage of that slow start to build a 29-21 halftime lead.

Troy Carrell’s team responded in a big way in the second half, outscoring the Lady Raiders 41-14 for the rest of the way.

Senior Jayda Argumon led Woodville with 12 points, while senior Jordyn Beaty finished with a double-double (11 points, 20 rebounds).

The win sends the Lady Eagles to 3A State Championship at 10 am Saturday in San Antonio’s Alamodome. Woodville will square off with Shallowater (38-2) after the Fillies blasted Schulenburg, 61-26.

A win would give Woodville their first girls basketball state title in program history.

