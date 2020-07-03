WOODVILLE, Texas — With history awaiting in the morning, the Woodville Lady Eagles completed their final practice of the season at St. Mary’s University in San Antonio.

Woodville will face a tough Shallowater team that crushed Shulenburg in their semifinal game, 61-26. The Fillies were led by sophomore Bree Brattain who finished the game 21 points and 12 rebounds.

While Shallowater’s program has plenty of history with seven State appearances and two State Championships, this Woodville team is playing their second-straight State title game while also riding a 19-game winning streak.

The Lady Eagles and Fillies will get things started at 10 am. The 409Sports team of Ashly Elam and Mike Canizales will have full coverage from San Antonio.

