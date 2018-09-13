The Seattle Storm 3-time basketball champions are taking to the streets of downtown Seattle today for a parade and rally celebrating their victory over Washington Mystics 98-82 in a sweep of the WNBA finals.

The parade starts at MoPop at Seattle Center, turns south down Broad St., west on Denny Way, and then right on 1st Avenue N, concluding at Thomas Street and 1st Avenue N.

Earlier Sunday morning, the team raised their team flag atop the Space Needle.

The Storm earned their 3rd WNBA title Wednesday night in Fairfax, Virginia in three games of a best-of-5 series.

League MVP Breanna "Stewie" Stewart led the team with 30 points and 8 rebounds, earning her MVP honors for the championship game.

In addition to Stewie's impressive stats, forward Natasha Howard hit a career-high 29 points and 14 rebounds. Team captain Sue Bird added 10 points and 10 assists.

Bird is now celebrating her third championship with the Storm. "This is probably going to be one of the most defining moments of my career," Bird said Wednesday night.

Head Coach Dan Hughes is celebrating his first league title after previously leading two other WNBA teams to the playoffs.

