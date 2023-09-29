Mom says 11-year-old daughter inspired by the 'powerful women' of Dallas Wings as team reaches Game 3 of WNBA semifinals

Wings enthusiast and friend Pam Gerber, says the energy of the games and the comradery have connected an entire group of fans.

ARLINGTON, Texas — For Jeanette Chan’s 11-year-old daughter Juliette, the Dallas Wings playoff match against the Las Vegas Aces is much more than just a game.

“She has historically always held back but going to a game and seeing how they go all out,” said Chan.

Chan says for Juliette this has been a lifeline to confidence, enthusiasm and newfound determination.

She asked her mom for Flex tickets to attend several games throughout the season, convincing her it would be her Christmas and birthday present in one.

"I don't think I've ever seen her this happy actually," Chan said. “Almost jumping out of her seat because she's so insanely excited to just be there and be around the players.”

And the inspiration from the team after meeting a number of players stayed with her. Despite being smaller than her classmates, Juliette clinched second place in a state free throw contest held in San Antonio.

Fellow Wings enthusiast and friend Pam Gerber, says the energy of the games and the comradery have connected an entire group of fans.

“All through watching these powerful women play basketball. It's awesome,” said Gerber.

The fervor for the Wings has reached new heights, with even Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban expressing his support during a recent interview before getting into the conversation, "Let's go Wings! Come on! Get back in the series!"

The Wings, have enjoyed a winning season, marked by sold-out arenas and passionate fans -- something the coach and team needs in their corner, cheering loud.

"Whenever we make a bucket, whenever we need some extra energy, we're gonna get that from our fans. It's a true difference," said Satou Sabally.

The pressure is on though.

Breakout star Sabally recognizes the do-or-die nature of the playoffs: "If we lose, we go home, but that's not going to happen. We're going to play really well. We're going to play to our strengths."