What a win for the Saints. They just destroyed Philadelphia.

Drew Brees was great again with a quarterback rating of 153.2. That’s the third time this year he’s exceeded a 150 rating. 150 is an unbelievable mark and he’s done it the three times. He did it twice the entire ’09 season and that was the year they won the Super Bowl.

Tre’Quan Smith, just as we were talking about all the other veteran wide receivers coming in – Dez Bryant, Brandon Marshall and Tre’Quan Smith had a breakout game. Drew Brees targeted him 13 times and he did a lot of good things. He is a guy who could see a lot of targets going forward if he can play like he did on Sunday.

Complete domination

The offense was terrific. They ran the ball, they threw it well, but I think the story of Sunday’s game was the defense. They got off of the field effectively in the first half. Philadelphia had the ball five times in the first half – they had 1 touchdown, 3 punts and an interception.

If the Saints defense can keep doing that, they may not lose again.

The Saints were plus 15 minutes in time of possession. The offense kept the ball, held the ball and the defense got off the field.

A couple of guys who were terrific on defense were Marshon Lattimore, the cornerback who continues to get better after a somewhat slow start to the season and Sheldon Rankins, who has been a disruptive force in the middle. He’s going to get a lot of Pro Bowl talk as we go forward.

Philadelphia only ran 48 offensive plays, that’s how good the Saints were on offense and defense. It was complimentary football all the way through. The Saints are 9-1 and really for the first time in the last few weeks, starting to put together offense and defense and when they do, they are scary.

