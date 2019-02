SARATOGA, Texas — West Hardin needed a win to claim a share of the District 24-2A title, and they did just that.

The Oilers pulled away from Hull-Daisetta for a 60-44 win. West Hardin's win sets up a winner-take-all showdown against Evadale for the top playoff seed out of the district.

Back on January 11th, the Oilers edged Evadale 56-53. Eighteen days later the Rebels returned the favor with a 57-54 win.

A date and location has not been set for the game at this time.