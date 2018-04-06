Westbrook softball's Paydon Schall says this softball camp is not just about softball, it is about how to get mentally and physically prepared for the upcoming season. without our coaching staff, we would not be able to accomplish the success that we had this past season, again.

June 11th-14th from 7:00am-8:30am

June 18th-21st from 8:30am-11:00am

June 25th-28th from 7:00am-8:30am

July 9th-12th from 7:00am-8:30am

July 16th-19th from 8:00am-11:00am

July 23rd-26th from 7:00am-8:30am

The coaches who will be in charge of each session are located on our Twitter (@wbbruinsoftball) and Facebook (West Brook Bruin Softball) page!!

