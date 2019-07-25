BEAUMONT, Texas — With the official start of the high school football season less than two weeks away, the West Brook Bruins are starting to put the finishing touches on their summer workouts by going through various drills in preparation for another historic run.

However, with only six returning starters on an offense that scored a record 700 points last season, the Bruins will be looking for the next man up, including quarterback Try Yowman and All-District wide receiver Thad Johnson to lead the squad back to the promise land.