West Brook knocks off Pasadena Memorial; advances to Area Round

The Bruins will face Clear Falls next Friday night at Galena Park ISD stadium in Houston

PASADENA, Texas — The West Brook Bruins advanced to the area round of the Class 6A-II state playoffs Saturday afternoon after knocking off Pasadena Memorial 47-24 at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Pasadena.

Junior quarterback and LSU commit Bryce Anderson led the Bruins (5-5) with 383 all purpose yards and four total touchdowns while running back Jordan Guidry led the team's rushing attack with 75 yards and two touchdowns.

Sophomore receiver Ja'Von Sorrell also had himself a game for the Bruins with five receptions for 126 yards and a top 10 touchdown catch of the season late in the second quarter.

West Brook held a commanding 28-3 lead heading into halftime but in the third, Pasadena Memorial cut the lead to 11 after outscoring the Bruins 14-0.

However, the Bruins would respond with 19 points in the fourth quarter to halt any comeback attempt by the Mavericks.