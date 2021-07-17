Fans sent scurrying after gunshots fired outside Nationals Park, team reports

A shooting has been reported outside of the Third Base Gate at Nationals Park.

WASHINGTON — Two people were shot Saturday outside Nationals Park located in the Navy Yard area of Washington DC, according to the Washington Nationals in a statement after the game was impacted by the developing crime situation.

In videos from the ballpark on social media, fans can be seen running sporadically through the stadium's concourse after gunshots were heard. Players can also be seen exiting the field of play and fans entering the field of play amid the commotion.

The Washington Nationals were in the middle of a game with the San Diego Padres. The game has been postponed, according to MASN.

"A shooting has been reported outside of the Third Base Gate at Nationals Park. Fans are encouraged to exit the ballpark via the CF and RF gates at this time. We're working with law enforcement to provide more information as soon as it becomes available," said the Washington Nationals on Twitter.

Federal and local law enforcement are investigating the shooting.

The shooting comes only hours after Mayor Muriel Bowser and other D.C. and federal law enforcement officials held a news conference following a Friday night shooting in Southeast D.C. that claimed the life of a 6-year-old girl and injured five other people.

