BEAUMONT, Texas — In a time where social distancing is becoming a common theme across America, Lamar volleyball head coach Jordan Lay joins a number of athletes and coaches by taking part in the latest at home challenge.

"On Twitter one day I saw this new hashtag that was trending, hashtag volleyon and it was a bunch of people across the nation doing simple volleyball things at home," Lay said.

"I came up with the idea to start an at home trick shot challenge, something that everybody can do at home that wasn't too overly complicated and just to give us a way to stay active and engaged."

Lay's trick shot videos has been viewed over 20,000 times, something he couldn't have imagined when he first started making them.

"I didn't think it would get this many views," Lay said. It's been a great surprise and a lot of fun.

Despite the social distancing, Lay wants to remind everyone that it's important to remain active during these tough times.

"I think it's absolutely imperative that you're finding your niche on social media or finding your niche at home," Lay said. Even if it's stretching or trying a new exercise I think that keeping up with what's going on in the world and what people are doing at home to keep themselves active I think is a great thing."