ORANGE, Texas — Vidor picked up a hard-earned win over Beaumont United at the Southeast Texas Kickoff Classic.

The Lady Pirates outscored the Lady Timberwolves, 9-5 in what turned out to be a slugfest. Vidor's victory came after they lost their morning game against host LCM, 7-3.

Vidor is back in action tomorrow against Port Arthur Memorial, while United will face Vidor's JV and Little Cypress-Mauriceville.