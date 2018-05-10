AUSTIN — AUSTIN - This is the week of the big University of Texas versus University of Oklahoma football game and fans are already getting ready for the matchup.

UT held it’s annual Texas Fight Rally on Wednesday night.

There's no question students are excited about this rivalry game. The football team and fans are believing this is the year they’re going to beat Oklahoma.

It was just a sea of burnt orange along South Mall of UT Tower as fans cheered on their home team. At the rally, there were a lot of hook 'em horn hand signs and chants. They also sang the Eyes of Texas and the Texas Mom performed.

Head coach Tom Herman and fans said they're looking for a win against OU.

“We’re going to need you wearing orange, and we’re going to need your support like it’s a home game,” said Tom Herman, OU head football coach. “We need to turn that thing, turn the Cotton Bowl into a home game for Texas.”

“Hearing all the upperclassmen [talk] about this weekend, sounds like it’s going to be one hell of a weekend,” said Nam Nguyen, UT student. “We’re going to beat the hell out of OU.”

“A win,” said Kim Mott, UT fan. “I’m looking for a win. That’s all. Burnt orange, I want them to sell it out. I want everybody to be there rooting for our team no matter what.”

This is the second year of the Texas Fight Rally. It replaced the Torchlight Rally, which was canceled after the deadly protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, last year.

People carried torches during that rally, so Texas decided to end that part of the celebration.

OU has won the last six out of eight years against UT, and they're favored to win this game, but fans hope that prediction is wrong.

The big matchup is this Saturday in Dallas.

