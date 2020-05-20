BEAUMONT, Texas — A day after Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that youth and professional sports may resume in Texas on May 31, the University Interscholastic League says they are working with state officials to allow Texas high schools to begin limited athletic workouts and marching band activities starting June 8.

"I was excited man," West Brook football head coach Eric Peevey said. "A lot of questions aren't answered yet but one thing we do know is that we are going to have an opportunity. That's the first step and at least we are walking in the right direction."

Though there's a lot of uncertainty of what high schools can or can't do starting June 8, that hasn't stopped coach Peevey from putting a plan in place and making sure his peers follow the proper guidelines set by the UIL.

"We're going to have a plan for any possible scenario right now and in a week or two weeks when we finally get the plan, I'm not having to start from scratch," Peevey said. "My deal is, we can't get ahead of ourselves and we have to follow these restrictions. Our entire brotherhood has to do that because I don't want people not following these and football is taken away."

