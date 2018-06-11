ARLINGTON, Texas — A day after New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas extracted a flip phone a la Joe Horn, Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard celebrated a first-quarter interception against the Dallas Cowboys with another nod to history.

Byard, whose eight interceptions tied for league best in 2017, picked off quarterback Dak Prescott in the end zone with 3:37 to play in the first quarter. Prescott was trying to connect with receiver Amari Cooper, who hauled in his first touchdown with the team on the previous drive, in double coverage.

Byard then ran to the Cowboys' star at midfield of AT&T Stadium. He began to dance with defensive tackle Jurrell Casey before Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones shoved him away.

BYARD BROUGHT BACK THE T.O. STAR CELEBRATION IN DALLAS 😱😱😱 @KB31_Era pic.twitter.com/bhHzLBq8vX — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 6, 2018

Playing at Dallas in 2000, former San Francisco 49ers receiver Terrell Owens celebrated a touchdown with the same arms-out basking on the star.

Owens, who years later would play for Dallas, then celebrated again on his second touchdown of the day after Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith raced to midfield on his own score.

When Owens slammed the ball on the star as Smith had, Cowboys safety George Teague leveled the receiver and sparked a confrontation between the two teams. Teague was ejected and Owens received a penalty for taunting, though 49ers coach Steve Mariucci subsequently suspended him for one game.

The NFL's first celebration king? You can certainly make a case for T.O.



18 years ago today, @49ers WR @terrellowens took it to the ⭐️ after each of his TDs in Dallas. (Sept. 24, 2000) #TDIH pic.twitter.com/G7dl6hfdEr — NFL Throwback (@nflthrowback) September 24, 2018

Owens was quick to recognize Byard's move, saying on Twitter, "I feel like I've seen this before."

I feel like I’ve seen this before pic.twitter.com/aacvsoO0y3 — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) November 6, 2018

