Where you can get tickets to the Port Neches-Groves Indian's Friday night state championship game

ARLINGTON, Texas — After beating Liberty Hill 42-14 and earning a trip to state, the Port Neches-Groves Indians are preparing for a game sports fans believe could become a record-breaking all-time classic.

The Indians will face defending State Champion South Oak Cliff in the 5A-Division II State Championship Friday, December 16, 2022, at 7 p.m. The game will take place in Arlington's AT&T Stadium.

The Southeast Texas team is playing in a state title game for the first time since 1999. South Oak Cliff is the defending state champion from 2021.

Those wanting to buy a ticket can do so at seatgeek.com. The Port Neches-Groves Indians will be the visiting team.

Parking will be $20 and only a credit card can be used. Cash is not accepted. A clear bag policy is in place.

Sports fans believe Friday night’s game could break records. Thousands of Southeast Texans are expected to make the trip to Arlington to support the Port Neches-Groves Indians.

The previous record for fan attendance was 54,347 in 2013 for a game between Allen and Pearland.

Many have been and are continuing to support the Indians as they prepare for their next challenge. Others are counting against the Southeast Texas team.

Analysts with Dave Campbell’s Texas High School Football predicted that the Indians will lose to South Oak Cliff. However, they do believe the game will be close.

