FRISCO, Texas – As announced by the Southland Conference league office on Monday, three members of Lamar University's baseball team have received all-conference nods. Cole Coker took home the Second-Team All-Conference Utility player award and Ryan Erickson and Logan LeJeune were both honorable mentions.

Cole Coker – So. – Huffman, Texas – Second Team All-Southland Conference Utility Player

Coker took home the award after starting in all 55 games this season for Lamar. He started 37 times at third base, 12 times in left field, twice as the designated hitter, and once at second base. He was second on the team in hits in 2018 with 53 and third in RBIs with 22. The sophomore from Huffman, Texas, was 4-5 on stolen base attempts this year and had 16 multi-hit and five multi-RBI games. He totaled two hits in 15 different games this season.

Ryan Erickson – Jr. – Beaumont, Texas – Honorable Mention All-Southland Conference Pitcher

Erickson had the 15th-best ERA in the SLC this season in conference play and led Southland pitchers in ERA of pitchers that appeared in at least 13 games. He had a 1.66 ERA through 48.2 innings in 25 regular season appearances and struck out 60 while allowing just 29 hits, nine earned runs, and 15 walks. He had four saves and a 3-1 record this season.

Logan LeJeune – Fr. – Port Neches, Texas – Honorable Mention All-Southland Conference Designated Hitter

LeJeune led the Cardinals in batting average in Southland play with an incredible .346 clip. He had 27 hits in 78 at-bats and drove in 14 RBIs while scoring 14 runs. He drew the second-most walks of any Cardinal this season, was perfect in three stolen base attempts, and led the team in on-base percentage in conference play (.475).

The All-Southland Conference teams are nominated and voted on by the league's head coaches and sports information directors. Voting for oneself or one's own athletes is not permitted. To receive honorable mention, a player must appear on 25 percent of ballots.

