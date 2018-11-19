SAN MARCOS, Texas — After three years with the program, Texas State University announced the firing of its head football coach, Everett Withers.

Withers struggled mightily since getting hired, winning a total of seven games. Also, the Bobcats are 2-21 in Sun Belt play since 2016. The team managed to snag three wins in 2018, but athletic director Larry Teis decided to make a move.

"We are thankful for his contributions to our program," Teis said. "We were close several times this season, but we just didn't win the games."

Defensive coordinator Chris Woods will coach in Withers' place for Texas State's final game Saturday against Arkansas State.

The program will now be on the search for another head coach as the team has failed to find a successful option since David Bailiff (2004-2006). The last winning season was in 2014, when the Bobcats went 7-5 under Dennis Franchione.

Teis could be in hot water as well, after taking over as athletic director 15 years ago.

