HOUSTON - The Houston Texans have signed Benardrick McKinney to a contract extension, the team announced Thursday.

While the team did not disclose details of the inside linebacker’s contract, NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, citing sources, said Houston signed McKinney to a 5-year extension worth $50 million, including $21 million guaranteed.

The #Texans have locked up standout LB Benardrick McKinney to a 5-year contract extension worth $50M, sources said. He gets $21M guaranteed. This was a priority for the offseason, keeping a defensive stalwart on the books. 💰💰💰 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 15, 2018

“Benardrick plays a key role in our defense and has been highly productive, but more importantly he is a core player who has developed into a team leader within our program,” said Texans General Manager Brian Gaine. “We are excited to have him a part of our long-term future here at the Texans.”

McKinney was drafted by the Texans in 2015 with the 11th pick in the second round out of Mississippi State. Since then, he’s recorded 282 tackles (176 solo tackles), 9.0 sacks, 25 tackles for loss, 21 quarterback hits and two forced fumbles in 46 games, 43 of which he started.

In 2017, he recorded a team-leading 95 total tackles (62 solo), 3.0 sacks, eight quarterback hits, a single-season, career-high 10 tackles for loss and a forced fumble. McKinney finished sixth in the NFL in total tackles among all players with 3.0 or more sacks last season.

