The Houston Texans received uplifting news Wednesday on safety Andre Hal, who was diagnosed in May with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

Texans team physician Dr. James Muntz said Wednesday in a statement that Hal’s cancer is in remission after undergoing aggressive treatments at the MD Anderson Cancer Center.

“This is the best-case scenario that you could imagine,” Texans senior director of sports medicine and head athletic trainer Geoff Kaplan said Wednesday in a news conference. “He has had a remarkable, remarkable response to the medication that he was on.”

Said Texans coach Bill O'Brien: “Dre is a very special guy to us here. He’s been a very special guy to me. He has been here from the start. We drafted him in ’14. He was a corner. We moved him to safety. He has been a leader for us. He has just been an unbelievable guy in this organization. Dre never wavered in his belief that he would beat it, and he has.”

Hal, 26, is in his fifth season in the league and had been a starter for Houston for the past three years.

“I just made sure I did everything I could to beat this,” Hal said. “I never stopped working out. I was obsessed. I just want to get back on the field.”

Hal isn’t the first Texans player to deal with a difficult diagnosis. In June 2014, former offensive tackle David Quessenberry – who is now with the Tennessee Titans – was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Additionally, Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry was also diagnosed with the same former of cancer in Dec. 2014. Both Quessenberry and Berry received treatment and resumed their careers after their cancers went into remission.

“I didn’t do chemo because I didn’t want to miss this year,” Hal said. “I wanted to play this year. I don’t think people really thought I was going to come back and play, but I knew in my heart that I wanted to come back and play.”

Hal added that now he is waiting for the team’s medical staff to clear him for a return.

When asked if a potential return to the field for the 2018 season was possible in Hal’s case, Kaplan was optimistic.

“I think everything is on the table,” Kaplan said. “We’re just taking it a day at a time, a week at a time like he has done through this whole process. He has been incredible.

"Some things that have stuck out to me is his amazing attitude from Day 1. He knew this was going to be the outcome. He never wavered in his faith or his spirit. Every day he came to work keeping himself in tip-top shape. He did things inside the box, outside the box to ensure that he had the best chance to make this a successful story.”

Follow Lorenzo Reyes on Twitter @LorenzoGReyes.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM