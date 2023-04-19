Kountze best friend tennis duo earns 409Sports Athletes of the Week honor

KOUNTZE, Texas — Laylanya Havard has found herself back in the State Tennis Tournament and this year she’s competing in girls doubles with her best friend Reagan Carr.



“Last year was my first year playing so I like I wasn’t really expecting to go this far this year, but I feel like our chemistry just really, it makes it work, like it really is the missing piece,” Carr said.



“Us being best friends just made it better so it just worked and we really didn’t play a lot together so it was like good to come this far," Havard said. "It was like we should’ve already did this.”



“I had Laylanya in mixed and I realized I think girls doubles might be the way to go for her since she made it to state last year so I paired her with her best friend Reagan not far before district and they ended up winning district,” Cristi Linn, Kountze tennis coach, said.



In the Regional Tournament Havard and Carr dropped a tie breaker in the finals but won the game needed to place second and advance to the State Tournament.



“The first rounds were easy so it was like a good warm up for us and then in the finals we did lose but we came back harder, like we played way better in the next match and got second, so I’m glad we at least got to go to State,” Havard said.



“With Laylanya going last year and she knows what it’s like so I just tell her look back at that and you know what to expect so don’t let the nerves get you," Coach Linn said. "Encourage your best friend, your partner. She wasn’t sure we’d get out of regionals, her partner, but when she saw that I think they both think that we can go down there and do well at State.”



Havard and Carr are seniors so this State Tournament is one of the last high school events they get to experience together.



“Doing this last thing together, it’s also the last sport of the season so it’s just our last chance to do anything,” Havard said.



The pair is heading to San Antonio with nothing but confidence in themselves and their friendship.



“I hope to get to the finals at least and first would be real nice,” Havard said.