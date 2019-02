WINNIE, Texas — Little Cypress-Mauriceville's season came to a close a with a 61-50 loss against Tarkington.

The Lady Bears held a 27-24 lead at halftime, before falling behind by three after three quarters of play.

Despite a fantastic game by Chelsea Perry (21 points, 10 rebounds), LCM's season ends at (22-11).

Tarkington, which was led by Sydney Whitmire (18 points, 5 rebounds), moves on to the Area Round.