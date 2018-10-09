The Houston Texans fell early this season by the hands of the New England Patriots, 27-20.

Houston’s offense was never able to find a rhythm under center in Deshaun Watson long-awaited return. While the offense was unabale to find success, several faces from the defensive side of the ball showed why many believe this unit could be special this upcoming season.

Here’s are several studs and duds from Sunday’s showcase.

Stud: DB Kareem Jackson

No matter where you looked, it seemed that Kareem Jackson was always involved in the play. The former cornerback turned safety collected eight total tackles and eight solo stops. In coverage, Jackson forced a fumble on Rob Gronkowski that would be picked up by the Texans defense, giving Houston a chance to score.

Since his move to safety, Jackson has seemed comfortable in his new role. Against larger targets, Jackson was able was limit Brady in from attacking downfield to Gronkowski. Expect Jackson remain full-time on the field following Sunday’s performance.

Dud: QB Deshaun Watson

While part of the issue was on the offensive line, Deshaun Watson still struggled in his first game back from his torn ACL. Going 17-of-34 for 176 yards and just one touchdown, the quarterback struggled to drive the ball down the field and capitalize on chances in the red zone.

Under center, Watson was consistently flustered due to his pass protection. It also didn’t help that the Patriots were playing excellent in coverage. Still Watson’s throws were erratic and rocky when able to release them. While Watson should bounce back next week against the Tennessee Titans, this is one match up he’ll need to forget quickly.

Stud: S Tyrann Mathieu

Coming over in the offseason, many had high hopes that Mathieu would fit right in with the Texans defense. It sure seems that way following his performance Sunday afternoon. Last week, Mathieu said he’d love to intercept Brady. He did a little more than that.

The former Arizona Cardinal finished the day with five total tackles, including three solo stops. It was his turnovers however that really place him on the right side of the team’s loss. In the second quarter, Mathieu would intercept Brady on a ball intended for running back James White. Later in the third quarter, Mathieu would recover a fumble forced by Jackson to give the Texans offense another chance to score. Not a bad opener for the “Honey Badger.”

Dud: The Offensive Line

Let’s just put them all together instead of singling out one guy. Overall, Watson will need to get better at releasing his throws but it doesn’t help when he’s consistently under pressure. As a whole, the Texans offensive line was under pressure all day from the minute offensive tackle Seantrel Henderson left the game with a broken ankle.

Up the middle, the Texans guards were able to offer some promise against the run, but never showed promise in pass protection. On the outside, both Julie’n Davenport and rookie Martinas Rankin showed little growth as pass protection, consistently over powered by the Patriots pass rushers. Having a young quarterback like Watson will come with some growing pains. Not giving Watson, who is just coming back from his torn ACL protection isn’t going to help.

Stud: RB Lamar Miller

Maybe it wasn’t a perfect game, but running back Lamar Miller certainly made his mark inside of Gillette Stadium. The former Dolphins standout flew down the sideline in the first quarter for a 31-yard gain to put the Texans offense at midfield. He would finish the day with 20 carries for 98 yards.

Last season, Miller performance was underwhelming due to his weight. This off-season, he cut all red meat out of his diet and focused on getting faster and quicker by diminishing his weight from 228 to 222 pounds. Overall, Miller showed glimpses of speed on the outside while still using his power in his legs. Moving forward, hopefully Miller can emulate Sunday’s performance and give the Texans a strong running game in 2018.

Dud: CB Kevin Johnson

It’s hard to always bash on a player but Kevin Johnson’s day was filled with plenty of mistakes. Allowing two touchdowns in the red zone, Johnson was unable to communicate properly with his fellow secondary members and got into a heated conversation with Matheiu on the side line following the James White score.

Johnson wouldn’t finish the game however. He would leave in the third quarter with an apparent concussion. This is Johnson second concussion this preseason, suffering one during a preseason match up against the San Francisco 49ers. With Johnson now heading back into concussion protocol, Jackson could be moving back inside to cornerback and allow rookie safety Justin Reid a chance to start at strong safety.

hat might honestly be the best option for the Texans all season following yet another shaky start from the 2015 first rounder.

Stud: NT D.J. Reader

Earlier in the preseason, Texans All-Pro defensive end J.J. Watt said he believed that Reader could be one of the league’s top defensive tackles. Following Sunday’s outing, he’s not that far off from being right.

Reader finished the day with three total tackles along with two of them being tackles for losses. Alongside that, the former Clemson standout also was able to make his presence known in the backfield with a pair of sacks on Brady. Those would be the only sacks the Texans defense would have all game. While Houston’s defense did give up 389 total yards, Reader was one of the biggest bright spots for either side of the ball. Expect him to only grow moving forward.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM