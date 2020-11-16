x
STJFL Super Bowl Sunday

The South Texas Junior Football League took over the Reservation for their annual Super Bowl games

PORT NECHES, Texas — The stars of tomorrow were out in full force at the Reservation in Port Neches for the 2020 South Texas Junior Football League Super Bowl games.

14 teams from across Southeast, Texas ranging from 6u to 12u came to the Reservation to earn the right to be called Super Bowl champions.

Results:

6u Flag: Port Arthur Black 21 PNG 6

8u Peewee Tackle DII: Silsbee 37  LCM 7

8u Peewee Tackle DI: Port Arthur Grey 32 Jasper 37

10u Junior Tackle DII: Jasper 24  Silsbee 13

10u Junior Tackle DI: Port Arthur Black 20 Nederland White 13

12u Senior Tackle DII: Hamshire-Fannett 24  Lumberton 14

12u Senior Tackle DI: PNG 6  Port Arthur Black 20

