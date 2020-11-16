STJFL Super Bowl Sunday

PORT NECHES, Texas — The stars of tomorrow were out in full force at the Reservation in Port Neches for the 2020 South Texas Junior Football League Super Bowl games.
14 teams from across Southeast, Texas ranging from 6u to 12u came to the Reservation to earn the right to be called Super Bowl champions.
Results:
6u Flag: Port Arthur Black 21 PNG 6
8u Peewee Tackle DII: Silsbee 37 LCM 7
8u Peewee Tackle DI: Port Arthur Grey 32 Jasper 37
10u Junior Tackle DII: Jasper 24 Silsbee 13
10u Junior Tackle DI: Port Arthur Black 20 Nederland White 13
12u Senior Tackle DII: Hamshire-Fannett 24 Lumberton 14
12u Senior Tackle DI: PNG 6 Port Arthur Black 20