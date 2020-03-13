BEAUMONT, Texas — The Southland Conference canceled the remaining games of the 2020 Southland Conference tournament amid concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

"The Southland Conference has been monitoring the situation with the coronavirus very closely. The health and safety of the student-athletes, coaches, officials, fans and other tournament personnel is of the utmost importance. As a result, the Southland Conference has determined that the prudent course of action is to cancel the remainder of the tournament effective immediately."

After defeating McNeese in the opening round of the tournament on Wednesday night, the Cardinals were set to face off against Nicholls St in the quarterfinals.

Thursday's game against the Colonels would have been the program's third trip to the second round in last four years.

Lamar ends their season 17-15 overall, winning five of their last seven games.