Port Neches-Groves girls soccer aiming to make school history in Regional Tournament

No PNG girls soccer team has made it past the Regional Semi-Finals and this year's team says they want to be the first.

PORT NECHES, Texas — Port Neches-Groves girls soccer's five regional tournament appearances saw five semi-final exits.

"We know how big this game is and we know if we win, we can make history," senior Alexis Blotner said.

"All four years of high school we have never been to the Regional Tournament so I think all three of us are super pumped to get there, and we're determined to get a win so we can play again Saturday, and hopefully look forward to practicing next week so we can go to State," senior Marlee Sonnier said.

If PNG is able to survive Belton, they'll be the school's first team to make it to the regional finals, of course with a bigger goal in mind.

"Not one player is sticking out or doesn't want to be there," senior Emily Adams said. "Everyone wants to be there and we want to win and our coach les have built us up to that point."

"So, their passion and drive started early on," PNG's head soccer coach Aimee Bates said. "When I met with them at the beginning of the season we did a little book study and I asked them, you know, give me one word about the season, and it was war, revenge because we had an early exit last year. So, more than ever this team and this group has been motivated."

"I think in August we set our goals to like we're going to State and then getting our mindset as in all in and we're bought into this game," Blotner said. "This program is all about family we're here for each other, we love each other, and we just want the best for our team and our program, and I think we're ready and our mentality is right for tomorrow."

This PNG girls soccer team has a fearless mentality that Coach Bates says makes them one of the best teams to ever play in purple.

"This is one of the best PNG soccer teams I've ever had," Coach Bates said. They play a beautiful style of soccer. They get the ball down on the deck. They move it around. They can score with combination play, outside shots, crossing and finishing. They're the best group I've ever had in the air. They're fearless. They go after it. It's fun to coach because they have so many different tools that we can use so whatever Belton gives us we're hungry to take it."