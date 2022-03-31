Lumberton's Hannah Breaux earns 409Sports Athlete of the Week title

Breaux hopes to help lead the Lady Raiders to a State Championship.

LUMBERTON, Texas — Throughout her four years as a Raider, Hannah Breaux has been fully dedicated to Lumberton soccer.

“She’s one of the best goal keepers in the area. She’s one of the best goal keepers I’ve been able to train in my lifetime,” said Lumberton Girls Soccer coach Jason Hopson.

“Goal keepers are normally captain-type players because that’s what they have to be back there," said Coach Hopson. "They have to be in charge. They have to command people and she naturally fits into that role very well. Hannah has never struggled with that leadership role.”

Her commitment has been evident to both her coach and her teammates.

“As a Junior, I’ll be the senior captain next year," said Captain Averie McFarland. "I’m hoping to take take qualities that Hannah had onto myself so I can be a better captain, not only for the program but for everybody, because of Hannah's example this year."

After more than a decade of lacing up her cleats, Breaux is reaching the end of her soccer career but not without bringing home a State Championship.

“We’re a great team and we have a lot of team chemistry and we have a really good chance of winning this year," said Athlete of the Week Hannah Breaux. "If we keep working as hard as we can and we’re confident then we have a good chance of going all the way.”

Even though Breaux is moving on from soccer after this year Coach Hopson says he couldn’t be happier for her and knows she’ll continue to be successful off the field.