Kogut era starts off with 3–0 shutout over Houston

Lamar soccer starts four-game homestead with win over Houston in front of a packed soccer complex.

BEAUMONT, Texas — BEAUMONT, Texas - Opening up the 2023 season in a big way, Lamar University gave new head coach Nathan Kogut his first win of his coaching career at LU. Behind a dominant defensive effort in goal and three scores, the Cardinals blanked the Houston Cougars 3-0 Sunday evening at the LU Soccer Complex.

Head coach Kogut was thrilled with the team’s effort in the victory. “What a way to start the year,” said Coach Kogut. “I can’t say enough about our group and our staff and everything we ask them to do. They executed the game plan really, really well. I’m ecstatic and proud. We asked them to put some work in, be brave and they did that. They did it in spades whether they were a starter or a sub. I’m excited for them, but I know this is just game one.”

The Southland Conference preseason honorees of Christine Kitaru and Nicole Panis were the stories of the match. Kitaru netted two goals to lead the way. This was her fourth career two-goal night as she also had three shots. Panis was brilliant in goal recording nine saves on the 12 shots she faced. Cariel Ellis added a goal in her first appearance in a Cardinal uniform while Isela Ramirez had two of the four total assists on the night. Alana Clark and Abby Gemza also tallied an assist.

LU and Houston matched each other with 12 shots while the Cougars had a 9-8 edge in shots on goal.

Early on, Big Red took control of the match with two shots. They finally broke through as Kitaru scored the opener with Clark and Gemza contributing the assists. UH then shifted the momentum to their side only to be met by Panis, who recorded six saves including one where she tipped a 25-yard shot just over the net.

As the second half began, Ellis had a shot that was saved by the goalkeeper, which would’ve made the score 2-0. But in the 60th minute, she would get another chance as she scored on a breakaway on the assist from Ramirez. Almost ten minutes later, Kitaru would strike one inside the box as LU made it 3-0. Panis would hold off any attempts for the Cougars to score and the Cardinals preserved the shutout.

LU will make their return to the LU Soccer Complex this Thursday night with a showdown against Texas Southern. The kickoff is set for 7:30 PM.