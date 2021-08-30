Gulf Coast Youth Soccer Club's Southeast Texas Cup a big hit

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The growth of soccer in Southeast Texas has been remarkable in recent years, with youth players from around the area growing up to lead high school teams to State appearances before taking their talents to the college level and beyond.

"The biggest incentive for us to host a tournament like this is two fold. One to bring visibility to our club and also this great complex we have here at the Gulf Coast Soccer Complex provided to us by Indorama as a grant. But also to boost economic development in mid and south Jefferson County. We'll probably have in between three and five thousand visitors to our complex each day and certainly area restaurants and businesses will benefit from that."